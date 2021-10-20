UCSB men’s soccer remains unbeaten in Big West after blanking Sacramento State

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Leroy Zeller saved all nine shots on goal and UCSB remained unbeaten in the Big West as they shutout Sacramento State 3-0 at Harder Stadium.

Zeller and the Gauchos defense have not allowed a goal in four straight games going 3-0-1 in that span.

UCSB scored in the 32nd minute off a set piece.

Caeden Vom Steeg had a beautiful corner kick that 5'4 Ameyawu Muntari headed in for the first goal of the game.

He may be the smallest player on the field but Muntari continues to come up big this year for UCSB as he now has 6 goals.

Ten minutes later the Gauchos struck again as sophomore Nemo Philipp netted his first goal of his collegiate career.

His left-footed blast had UCSB up 2-0 at half.

Salvador Aguilar added a goal in the 79th minute as UCSB improved to 5-0-2 in the Big West and 9-3-4 overall.

The Gauchos are in first place in the Big West, three points ahead of UC Irvine.