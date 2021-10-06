Gauchos give up last second goal and settle for 1-1 tie with UC Irvine

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos were less than 20 seconds away from winning their fourth straight game.

Instead they settled for a 1-1 tie with UC Irvine after allowing an Anteaters goal in the 90th minute.

The two sides played two scoreless 10 minute overtimes.

UCSB's lone goal came in the 11th minute by Thaabit Baartman as he took a pass from Ameyawu Muntari and blasted a shot from close range.

It was the sixth goal of the year for Baartman.

Irvine stunned UCSB with a goal by Jake Means with 15 seconds to play.

The Gauchos are now 2-0-1 in the Big West and 6-3-3 overall.