UCSB opens up Big West men’s soccer season with road win at Fullerton

College Sports

CS FULLERTON, Calif. - The Gauchos once again allowed the first goal of a game but they recovered to win at Cal State Fullerton 4-2 to open up Big West play.

For the seventh time in 10 games this year UCSB's opponents struck first as Fullerton scored in the fourth minute on a goal by Irvine Arvizu.

But the Gauchos responded with a goal in the 15th minute by Salvador Aguilar.

UCSB grabbed the lead for good on a goal by Jorge Aldana in the 21st minute and they led 2-1 at half.

Santa Barbara extended the lead to 3-1 on a goal from Ameyawu Muntari in the 54th minute.

After Fullerton closed the gap to 3-2 UCSB sealed the win with a goal in the 87th minute by Thaabit Baartman.

Finn Ballard McBride and Lucas Gonzalez each had two assists.

UCSB is now 5-3-2 on the season and they have won four games when playing from behind.

They are at UC Davis on Saturday at 1pm.