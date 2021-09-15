Sow expecting a special senior season

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Amadou Sow is hoping to follow the path of recent UCSB star JaQuori McLaughlin.

The guard was a leader on the Gauchos on and off of the court.

As a senior McLaughlin earned Big West Player of the Year honors as he guided UCSB to a Big West Championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

He recently signed an NBA contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Now Sow would like to repeat all of those things as he enters his senior season.

The 6'9 forward was First Team All-Big West last year and he has designs of being the conference Player of the Year .

"I am capable of being Player of the Year," began Sow. "I just have to be patient and put in the work."

Sow says that his last second miss in UCSB's one-point loss to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament is well in the past.

"I just moved on from that game and prepare myself for next season because we have a great team."

Sow is from Mali and speaks several languages.

Last year he was the Gauchos Big West Male Scholar of the Year.