Hancock beats rival SBCC in OT as both football teams return after no season in 2020

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After having the entire 2020 season wiped out due to the pandemic, Santa Barbara City College and Hancock College played a little longer in their 2021 debut.

Colton Theaker kicked a 33-yard field goal and the home Bulldogs ended the game by recovering a fumble as they won 17-14 in overtime.

It was the 60th all-time meeting between these rivals and Hancock has won four straight in the series.

After a scoreless first quarter Hancock got their running game going to score a couple of touchdowns.

Paso Robles High School graduate Christian Erickson ran 25 yards to put the Bulldogs u 7-0.

Still in the second quarter Maurice Smith busts through a big hole and ran untouched 32 yards into the end zone and Hancock led 14-0 at half.

Former San Marcos High School star Ben Partee led SBCC on a comeback.

He hit Keyon Grayer running free over the middle and the touchdown went for a 59-yard score.

Grayer lost the football as he was crossing the goal line but he recovered the ball anyway.

Early in the fourth quarter Partee found David Rowe on a short fade for the game-tying touchdown.

In overtime Hancock overcame a couple of early penalties and Theaker connected on the field goal.

SBCC was driving for a potential go-ahead score when they fumbled away their chance.