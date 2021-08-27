Gauchos erupt with 7 goals to kick off much anticipated season after missing 2020

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos were clearly excited to play a meaningful game again.

After allowing a goal to San Diego within the first three minutes, UCSB unleashed 7 unanswered goals as they

routed the Toreros 7-1 in the season opener for both teams.

It was the Gauchos first regular season game since 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out last year for UCSB.

Senior Carson Vom Steeg tied at the game at 1 as he scored on a header off a corner kick in the fourth minute.

Following a hand ball, the Gauchos Thaabit Baartman converted the penalty kick to put UCSB up 2-1 in the 13th minute.

Just four minutes later the Gauchos struck again as Fill Ballard McBride scored on an assist from Henry Davies.

The scoring barrage continued with a blast from Diran Bebekian in the 35th minute.

Off a turnover freshman Rene Pacheco from Dunn High School, scored his first collegiate goal as UCSB led 5-1 heading into halftime.

The Gauchos did not let up in the second half as Ameyawu Muntari netted two goals to complete the dominating victory.

UCSB hosts Pac-12 school Cal on Sunday at 7pm.