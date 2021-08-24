UCSB should pass the test in men’s soccer as Gauchos have outstanding playmakers

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - "Soccer is a passing game and if you can pass and trap, you can play."

Those are the words from UCSB head coach Tim Vom Steeg who has won one of the two National Championships at UCSB(2006 men's Soccer, 1979 men's water polo).

Vom Steeg says this year's team will be his best passing squad since 2010 when the Gauchos had midfielders Luis Silva and Danny Barrera.

The Gauchos open the regular season this Thursday, August 26 at home against San Diego at 7pm.

In last Saturday's 3-0 exhibition win against Westmont, UCSB used their superior ball movement to create 21 shots while the visiting Warriors managed just 2.

Salvador Aguilar, Lucas Gonzalez and Finn Ballard McBride all netted goals for the Gauchos.

Senior Carson Vom Steeg showcased terrific passing from the back while Gonzalez, Nemo Philipp, Ameyawu Muntari and Diran Bebekian created plenty of scoring chances with pinpoint passes.

Philipp and Muntari each had an assist against Westmont.

When asked about the teamwork against Westmont, Tim Vom Steeg said, " Yes a lot of great passing, a lot of good combination play but to do that you genuinely have to like each other and I think that is going to take this team far and I think a really great team to watch play."