Goals finally come for UCSB in second half as they blank Westmont 3-0 in Community Shield game

College Sports

UC SANTA BARARA, Calif. - After a scoreless first half in which UCSB had several great chances, the Gauchos broke the seal with three second half goals to beat neighbor Westmont College 3-0 in an exhibition game at Harder Stadium.

Freshman Salvador Aguilar scored in the 57th minute to get the Gauchos on the scoreboard in the battle for the Santa Barbara Community Shield.

Lucas Gonzales netted a goal in the 75th minute and Finn Ballard McBride finished the scoring in the 86th minute.

UCSB dominated the action but could not solve Westmont goalkeeper Mans Ingvarson in the first half.

The NAIA All-American Honorable Mention in 2020 made several great saves and the Gauchos also hit the post three times in the first half.

Ingvarson was subbed out after UCSB scored their first goal.

UCSB outshot Westmont 21-2 for the game.

The Gauchos begin the regular season on Thursday, August 26 at home against San Diego.

Westmont hosts rival Biola on Saturday, August 28.