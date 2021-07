College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Evan Kling will continue his baseball career at Nebraska Wesleyan, a four-year NCAA Division 3 program.

Kling spent two years playing at Hancock College and was All-Western State Conference honorable mention for the Bulldogs in 2021.

Kling was a standout catcher at Dos Pueblos High School and was First Team All-Channel League in 2018.