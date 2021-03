College Sports

MONTECITO, Calif. - It is a perfect ten for the Westmont College women's volleyball team.

The Warriors moved to 10-0 after beating Vanguard 3-1.

They are also 7-0 in the Golden State Athletic Conference and ranked fourth in the latest NAIA poll.

Hali Galloway had a match-high 14 kills while Lexi Malone added 10 kills.