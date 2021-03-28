UCSB sweeps UC Davis with Big West play in full swing

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara baseball finished off a four-game weekend sweep on Sunday after a 5-4 comeback win over UC Davis.

The Gauchos (15-7) have now won nine of their last 11 games and are 6-2 to begin Big West play after a four-game split at Cal State Fullerton last weekend.

Zach Rodriguez rallied UCSB with a game-tying home run in the eighth inning, his second of the game. Michael Marsh then drove in the go-ahead run.

JD Callahan pitched well into the sixth inning before Carter Benbrook and Ryan Harvey combined in relief for the win and save.

The Gauchos begin a four-game series at Hawaii on Friday.