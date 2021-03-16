McLaughlin earns AP All-American honors

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara senior guard JaQuori McLaughlin added to his list of honors on Tuesday as he was selected Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press.

McLaughlin was named Big West Conference Player of the Year after leading the Gauchos (22-4 overall, 13-3 Big West) to the league's regular season title. On Saturday, he was chosen Big West Tournament Most Valuable Player after the team won its first league tournament crown and NCAA Tournament berth since 2011. McLaughlin averaged 20.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the tourney and had 22 points in the title game victory over UC Irvine, including 16 in the second half.

"JaQuori has had such a great season," said UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack. "His unselfishness is such a huge part of this team and he just makes everyone else better. He is so deserving of everything positive that comes his way."

McLaughlin enters Saturday's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He has made 48.9% of his field goals overall and 40-of-99 from three-point range, 40.4%. In addition, he is making 84.2% of his free throws.

Led by McLaughlin, the Gauchos have won 18 of their last 19 games. They set school records for consecutive wins (13), consecutive conference wins (11), consecutive true road wins (seven) and consecutive home wins (17 over the last two seasons). This year's team was the first in program history to go unbeaten (11-0) at home. During the season, McLaughlin became just the third player in school history to score 1,000 or more points and pass off for 300 or more assists.

Finally, McLaughlin is the first UCSB player to earn All-American recognition since Alan Williams in 2013-14. He joins a list that also includes Orlando Johnson (2009-10 and 2010-11), Alex Harris (2007-08), Lucius Davis (1991-92), Eric McArthur (1989-90), Carrick DeHart (1989-90), Brian Shaw (1986-87 and 1987-88) and Tommy Guerrero (1940-41).

The Gauchos' game against Creighton on Saturday will tip-off at 12:30 p.m. (PDT) and will be aired by Turner Sports/CBS on TruTV and at NCAA.com. It will be carried on radio and the Internet by Westwood One Sports. The game will be played on the Unity Court at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

