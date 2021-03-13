Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 8:15 pm

UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack calls Gauchos ‘a special group’ ahead of Big West title game

DSCN9222
UCSB is getting ready for their first Big West Tournament final since 2012.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada. - Unselfish, special and caring are just some of the words that UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack used to describe his Gauchos ahead of their Big West Tournament title game against UC Irvine.

Pasternack said that the Gauchos have done the right things off of the court all season long and that is why they have been tremendous on the court.

The top seed enters the final with a 21-4 record, having won 17 of their last 18 games.

Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content