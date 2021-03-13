UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack calls Gauchos ‘a special group’ ahead of Big West title game

College Sports

LAS VEGAS, Nevada. - Unselfish, special and caring are just some of the words that UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack used to describe his Gauchos ahead of their Big West Tournament title game against UC Irvine.

Pasternack said that the Gauchos have done the right things off of the court all season long and that is why they have been tremendous on the court.

The top seed enters the final with a 21-4 record, having won 17 of their last 18 games.