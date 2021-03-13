Gauchos stop skid with two Saturday wins over San Francisco

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara baseball's bullpen surrendered another late lead on Saturday, but the resilient Gauchos were able to shake that off and snap a four-game losing streak.

UCSB had several clutch hits late to outlast visiting San Francisco 9-8 in 14 innings, in a game that started on Friday but was suspended due to lightning.

Cole Cummings hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras. Jason Willow sent a drive to right field for a walk-off single in the bottom of the 14th.

The Gauchos followed that up with an emphatic 15-3 win in seven innings in the nightcap.

UCSB (8-5) will go for a three-game sweep on Sunday.