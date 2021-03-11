Last second basket lifts Cal Poly over Long Beach at Big West Tournament

College Sports

LAS VEGAS, Nevada. - Maddie Willett made a game-winning shot 0.6 seconds before the buzzer on Wednesday night, lifting the Cal Poly women's basketball team over Long Beach State, 61-60 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Tournament at Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena.

On the finishing sequence, Mustang senior guard Malia Holt sent an entry pass into the key for Willett, a redshirt sophomore guard back out on the floor this year following her Big West All-Freshman debut in 2019. Willett, out of Gig Harbor, Wash., found position posting up and then released a left-handed turnaround, going glass. The ball rolled around the rim and ultimately settled into the net for the Mustangs, launching Cal Poly to a Friday conference semifinal matchup with UC Irvine on the same court.

It was the second time this year Cal Poly (13-10) has edged Long Beach State (12-9) on a game-winning basket, as back on Feb. 20, Abbey Ellis' 3-pointer at the horn sent the Mustangs to a 45-42 victory.

In Wednesday's rematch, Cal Poly senior forward Sierra Campisano finished with 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting, connecting on half of her six 3-point attempts and all seven free-throw tries. She also gathered 12 rebounds prior to fouling out with 3:07 left.

Naomi Hunt put LBSU up 60-57 with a pair of free throws with 48 seconds remaining, but Willett drew a foul on the ensuing possession, and proceeded to answer with two free throws of her own to bring the gap back to just one point.

Cal Poly, seeded sixth in the bracket, fouled to stop the clock with seven seconds to play, and third-seeded LBSU then missed a pair of free throws, leaving the door open for the Mustangs, who called timeout to draw up the final play with six seconds left.

Willett finished with 10 points, while Ellis added 12 points to go with her 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Mustangs led 15-9 after the first quarter and then 26-25 at halftime, before The Beach rallied in the third, leading by as wide of a margin as 38-30 prior to Cal Poly's thrilling comeback down the stretch. The nail-biter saw 13 lead changes in all, in addition to more than seven-and-a-half minutes of tied scores throughout the evening. Cal Poly earned a 42-25 rebounding advantage.

Friday's semifinal game against the No. 2-seeded Anteaters (14-8) tips off at 3 p.m.

Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics