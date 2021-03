College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cal Poly senior Sierra Campisano and sophomore Abbey Ellis earned First Team All-Big West honors in women's basketball.

The forward Campisano was also First Team All-Big West last season.

UCSB senior guard Doris Jones received Second Team All-Big West while her teammate Taylor Mole was All-Honorable Mention.

Cierra Hall of UC Davis was the Player of the Year.