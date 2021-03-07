UCSB beats Cal Poly, celebrates Big West regular season title

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara clinched its first Big West regular season title with a win over Cal Poly on Friday night and on Saturday the Gauchos capped their special regular season with another rivalry win and a well-earned celebration.

UCSB (19-4, 13-3 Big West) took control with a 21-2 run midway through the game and the Gauchos beat Cal Poly 70-54 in the regular season finale for both teams.

The Gauchos then reveled in their accomplishments on the court, donning championship T-shirts and hats, taking selfies and phone videos before each climbing a ladder to cut down the nets at the Thunderdome.

The Gauchos used a big game from big man Amadou Sow to lead the way on Saturday. Sow had 22 points and 12 rebounds, with Ajare Sanni adding 18 bench points including some key three pointers down the stretch as Cal Poly tightened the game.

JaQuori McLaughlin had nine points and four assists. UCSB's five seniors (McLaughlin, Devearl Ramsey, Destin Barnes, Brandon Cyrus and Robinson Idehen) were in the starting lineup for their final game at the Thunderdome.

Tuukka Jaakkola led the Mustangs with 12 points while Keith Smith and Colby Rogers added 11 and 10, respectively.

"We knew it was gonna be a dogfight," Gauchos coach Joe Pasternack said after the game. "Credit to [Cal Poly], they played really hard... It wasn't the prettiest of last two games but we got through it. And the regular season's over and now it's for postseason."

Now the teams look ahead to next week's Big West Tournament in Las Vegas.

"Hopefully our players can enjoy it and recover and get their bodies right and be ready to go here on Monday," Pasternack said during the celebration.

Top-seeded UCSB will play Thursday at 11 a.m. against the winner of Cal State Northridge-Long Beach State.

Cal Poly will face Cal State Fullerton at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round.