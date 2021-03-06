UCSB women’s hoops gets revenge, tops Cal Poly in regular season finale

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - After Cal Poly throttled UC Santa Barbara women's basketball on Friday, the Gauchos got revenge in Saturday's regular season finale.

Senior Danae Miller led all scorers with 26 points and UCSB outscored Cal Poly 23-9 third quarter as the Gauchos won 78-68 to close the regular season.

Sierra Campisano led the Mustangs with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams will now head to the Big West Tournament in Las Vegas next week.

Cal Poly (12-10, 8-8 Big West) finishes as the tournament's sixth seed and will face No. 3 seed Long Beach State on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

UCSB (7-13, 7-9 Big West) is the seventh seed and will play No. 2 seed UC Irvine on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m.