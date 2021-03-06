Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 10:27 pm

Gauchos drop doubleheader to Oregon as bullpen woes linger

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara baseball is suddenly struggling after a hot start to the year.

The Gauchos (6-4) dropped both games of a Saturday doubleheader at home against Oregon, with the bullpen again surrendering a late lead in the first game.

In the opener, UCSB wasted seven shutout innings from starter Michael McGreevy, who allowed only three hits and struck out nine.

The Gauchos led 4-0 in the eighth inning but the Ducks scored five unanswered in the final two frames en route to a 5-4 win.

Oregon crushed UCSB 17-2 in the second game. The Gauchos will look to avoid a four-game sweep on Sunday.

Sports
Author Profile Photo

Ryan Fish

Ryan Fish is a reporter, sports anchor and forecaster for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Ryan, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content