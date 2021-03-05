Mustangs whip Gauchos by 30 points in women’s basketball

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Cal Poly turned in perhaps its most complete performance of the season on Friday, as the Mustang women's basketball team produced season-high totals for field goals (33) and assists (28, only eight back of a school record) on the way to a 76-46 Big West Conference win over UC Santa Barbara at Mott Athletics Center.

Senior forward Sierra Campisano led the Mustangs with 17 points thanks to an 8-for-10 afternoon, while redshirt sophomore guard Maddie Willett and sophomore point guard Abbey Ellis added 15 & 14 points, respectively. Willett also equaled her career-high rebounding effort, grabbing seven boards.

Meanwhile, senior guard Malia Holt distributed seven assists — just one off from matching her career best.

All 19 players played for the Mustangs. Cal Poly won by the 30-point margin without attempting a free throw during the Blue-Green Rivalry clash, generating a 19-2 advantage in points off of turnovers.

With the victory, Cal Poly (now 12-9 overall) improved to 8-7 in conference play, clinching an appearance on Wednesday's slate (Day 2) at the upcoming Big West Tournament held in Las Vegas. Seeding, which will be based on adjusted winning percentage (for example, UC Davis will be seeded with a loss added in order to meet a games-played total), is still to-be-determined for Mandalay Bay's Events Center.

After trailing 6-4 just over three minutes in, the Mustangs didn't allow a UCSB point for the next nine minutes, using a 14-0 run to move ahead 18-6 when redshirt sophomore guard Maddie Vick sank a 3.

The Mustangs then carried a 38-20 lead into the second half, extending the gap to 63-39 by the end of the third quarter, and then tallying the day's largest lead on a Lucy Collins basket inside the key in the final minute.

Cal Poly will host Senior Day on Saturday, celebrating a graduating class of five Mustangs prior to tip-off. The regular-season finale vs. the Gauchos (6-9 BWC / 6-13 overall) on March 6 is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start, broadcast for free on BigWest.TV, and broadcast in a radio format by Zachary Anderson-Yoxsimer on GoPoly.com.

Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics