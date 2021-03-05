Cal Poly scores 13 runs in the fifth inning in easy win against Utah Valley

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Cal Poly's 18 batters in the fifth inning produced 13 runs, two shy of the school Division I record for runs in a single inning, and coasted to a 17-3 victory over Utah Valley in the opener of a three-game non-conference baseball series Friday night inside Baggett Stadium.

Designated hitter Matt Lopez drove in three runs in the frame with an RBI single and two-run double while second baseman Taison Corio added a two-run triple as the Mustangs broke open a 4-3 contest with the uprising.

The record for runs scored in one inning by Cal Poly in its 27-year Division I history is 15, set by the 2002 squad against Bethany and equalled by the 2004 Mustangs versus Hawaii-Hilo.

With the win, Cal Poly evened its record at 4-4. Utah Valley fell to 2-3.

For the second time this season, Cal Poly produced 16 hits in a game. The Mustangs also collected 16 hits in a 9-4 win over USC last weekend in Los Angeles.

Leading the way offensively were catcher Myles Emmerson and shortstop Brooks Lee, each with three hits. Lee drove in three runs and scored three times -- one of his hits was a solo home run, his second of the year, in the first inning -- while Emmerson added one RBI.

Corio, Lopez and center fielder Cole Cabrera each contributed a pair of hits. Eight of Cal Poly's hits went for extra bases, including six doubles (two by Lee), one triple and one home run.

The Mustangs scored a run in the first inning on Lee's home run to right field and three more in the second on run-scoring doubles by first baseman Joe Yorke and left fielder Collin Villegas and an RBI single by Cabrera.

Utah Valley tallied three times in the fifth on a three-run double to left by right fielder Alexander Marco, closing the deficit to 4-3, before Cal Poly exploded for 13 runs on eight hits, a Utah Valley error (two runs were unearned), four walks, two hit batters and a sacrifice fly.

Eleven consecutive Mustang batters reached base in the fifth after the first out was recorded.

Winning pitcher Drew Thorpe (2-0) went five innings on the mound, allowing three runs and five hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Bryce Warrecker, Zach Button, Carlo Lopiccolo and Kaden Sheedy all pitched one scoreless inning in relief, each giving up one hit. Button struck out two.

The loss went to Utah Valley starter Jesse Schmit (1-1). Schmit, who pitched five scoreless innings in a season-opening win at Saint Mary's two weeks ago, surrendered eight runs and 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings Friday night.

The nine Wolverine hits included two singles by shortstop Garrett Broussard and doubles by backup shortstop Kyle Coburn, left fielder Brandon Luna and Marco.

Second game of the series will be played Saturday night at 6 with Cal Poly sophomore southpaw Travis Weston (0-1, 2.89 ERA) to face Utah Valley freshman right-hander Nick Sims (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

The series finale on Sunday will start at 1 o'clock.

Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics