Sow and Fabian honored by Big West for work in the classroom

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Big West Conference today announced that 22 individuals were named 2020 Big West Scholar Athletes of the Year. The conference honored two student-athletes from each institution – including UC Santa Barbara softball player Samantha Fabian and men's basketball player Amadou Sow – acknowledging their accomplishments on the field, in the classroom and in their communities.

Amadou Sow, UC Santa Barbara (Hometown: Bamako, Mali) A forward for the UC Santa Barbara men's basketball team, Sow earned All-Big West Second Team accolades during the 2019-20 season. He is averaging 12.6 points per game and shooting 56% from the field during the 2020-21 season while starting every game for the Gauchos. A Global Studies major, Sow made the AD Honor Roll in 2020 and hopes for a potential career in the NBA before working as either a Business Consultant or a Human Rights Advocate after graduating in May 2022.

Samantha Fabian, UC Santa Barbara (Hometown: Glendale, Calif.) An outfielder for the UC Santa Barbara softball team, Fabian has been named to the all-conference team twice as well as a Big West Athlete of the Week two times during her collegiate career. Last season, Fabian posted a .404 batting average which ranks third all-time at UCSB. A Psychological and Brain Sciences major and an Applied Psychology minor, Fabian has been named to the Big West Commissioner's Honor Roll and the Dean's List twice since beginning her academic career in 2018. She is planning to graduate from UCSB in 2022 before going to nursing school in hopes of becoming a registered nurse.

Article courtesy of UCSB and Big West