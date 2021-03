College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - #4 UCSB started the 2021 season with a 4-set victory over UC San Diego 25-18, 26-28, 25-18, 25-19.

Randy DeWeese had 19 kills while Keenan Sanders and Ryan Wilcox added 16 and 13 kills respectively.

Same two teams will meet again on Thursday, March 4 at 4pm.