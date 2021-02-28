Special senior night: Jones drops 35 points to lead Gaucho women’s hoops to win

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team kept its hot streak going with an 83-76 win over UC Riverside, its fourth in a row, on Saturday night at the Thunderdome.

Redshirt senior guard Doris Jones scored 35 points, matching Erin Buescher's performance on Feb. 12, 1999 at Long Beach State for the fifth-highest single-game point tally in program history, in the win and added 10 rebounds. Senior point guard Danae Miller added 17 points for the Gauchos (6-12, 6-8 Big West), while junior guard Lauren Lee joined Jones in double-digit rebounding with 10 as well.

The Gauchos built up a hefty lead in what was a high-scoring first quarter, leading by as much as 11 at one point before Riverside (7-11, 5-9 Big West) managed to work the deficit down to 6 at the end of the quarter. Jones led the way with 10 points and freshman guard Alyssa Marin added eight in the opening stanza.

UCSB piled on more pressure in the second quarter, outscoring UCR 20-14 off the back of Jones and Miller's 15 combined points that gave the hosts a 46-34 halftime lead.

In the second half, Riverside's offense was matched by that of the Gauchos for most of the third and fourth quarter. UCSB's lead didn't dip back into single-digit territory until 9:38 mark in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back makes by none other than Jones and Miller pushed the advantage back up to 12.

From then on, the Gauchos kept the visitors at bay and rolled to their fourth consecutive victory, moving up past their opponents in the Big West Standings to seventh place and just a game out of sixth.

Following the game, the team's graduating seniors, Jones, guard Bri Anugwom, guard Mira Shulman, forward/center Natalia Bruening, and guard Aliceah Hernandez were honored in a senior night ceremony.

UCSB wraps up the regular season next weekend at Cal Poly, with games taking place on March 5 and 6 at 2 p.m. both days. The games will be streamed on Big West TV and live stats will be available on UCSBGauchos.com.

Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics.