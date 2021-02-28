Gauchos’ record winning streak snapped in sloppy loss at UC Riverside

College Sports

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - With a chance to clinch a Big West regular season title, UC Santa Barbara's record-breaking winning streak ran out of gas on Saturday night.

The streak extended a program-best mark to 13 straight victories on Friday but in the second game of a back-to-back, the Gauchos looked fatigued and could not keep pace with UC Riverside in a 68-52 loss.

JaQuori McLaughlin and Amadou Sow each had 17 points to lead the Gauchos, but they could not shake their slow start in the game. Their usually potent and crisp offense was out of sync, notching only six assists while committing 16 turnovers.

Key reserves Ajare Sanni and Josh Pierre-Louis were unavailable for the second straight game, limiting UCSB's bench options.

UCSB will now have to wait until at least Friday to clinch a regular season conference crown and the top seed in the Big West Tournament. They only need one more win to do so.

The Gauchos host rival Cal Poly next Friday and Saturday to close out the regular season.