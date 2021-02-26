Cal Poly edges USC 2-1

College Sports

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Drew Thorpe and Andrew Alvarez combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts while Myles Emmerson and Matt Lopez drove in the runs as Cal Poly won the opener of a three-game non-conference baseball series Friday night with a 2-1 victory over the USC Trojans at Dedeaux Field.

The Mustangs (2-3) scored single runs in the fifth and eighth innings for their ninth win all-time against the 12-time national champion Trojans (2-2), who countered with just one run in the sixth. Both teams left nine runners on the bases.

Cal Poly struck first with a run in the fifth inning. Joe Yorke singled to left field and came around to score on a sacrifice bunt by Cole Cabrera , a passed ball and a single to right field by Emmerson.

Thorpe retired the first 10 Trojan batters of the game before issuing a one-out walk in the fourth inning and struck out eight through the first five frames.

In the sixth, however, USC tied the game on a bases-loaded walk after Thorpe gave up a leadoff single to Johnny Olmstead.

Cal Poly regained the lead in the eighth as Tate Samuelson doubled into the left-field corner with one out, took third on a groundout and came home on a bloop single down the right-field line by Lopez.

USC, which won its opener last week against Loyola Marymount in walk-off fashion with a bases-loaded walk, got two runners on base in the ninth on a single and an infield error, but Alvarez closed the door with a strikeout and a fly ball to left field.

Thorpe pitched six innings in the no-decision, allowing one run and two hits with five walks and eight strikeouts. Andrew Alvarez (1-0), who retired five straight Trojans in one stretch, picked up the win with three scoreless innings of work on the mound in relief, striking out three.

Cal Poly outhit USC 9-3, paced by Emmerson, Lopez and Yorke, each with two singles. Samuelson added a double for the Mustangs.

Ben Ramirez, Nate Clow and Olmstead all singled for the Trojans.

The loss went to Jaden Agassi (0-1), the second of three Trojan pitchers used in the game, who gave up the go-ahead run in the eighth. Starter Isaac Esqueda scattered five hits, walked one and struck out eight over six frames.

Second game of the series will be played Saturday at 2 p.m. with Mustang sophomore southpaw Travis Weston (0-1, 0.00 ERA) to face Trojan sophomore right-hander Chandler Champlain (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

The series finale is set for Sunday at 1 o'clock.

Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics