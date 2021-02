College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Doris Jones scored a game-high 22 points as UCSB won their third straight game beating UC Riverside 68-52.

Santa Barbara led 18-8 after the first quarter and stretched the lead to 37-23 by halftime.

Danae Miller and Anya Choice each scored 11 points for the Gauchos who improved to 5-8 in the Big West Conference.