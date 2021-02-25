Westmont scores in 89th minute to win GSAC opener over Vanguard in men’s soccer

College Sports

MONTECITO, Calif. - Samuel Tuscano's goal with just over a minute left in the game lifted Westmont College to a 1-0 victory over Vanguard in the Golden State Athletic Conference opener for both schools.

With 70 seconds left on the clock, Sam Tuscano dashed inside the 18, keeping the ball close to his most dangerous weapon, his left foot. Tuscano then made a move to his left to get himself in shooting position, and drilled a ball into the net.



Seventy seconds later, the Warriors were celebrating their first GSAC victory of the season.

Coach Dave Wolf said, “Not only was it a spectacular goal, but it was a spectacular goal by a player who played all 90 minutes. To be able to do what he did in the 89th minute of a match showed not only talent, but fitness and determination. Sam has some special qualities that aren’t always on display as often as we’d like them to be, but when they are he can be a match winner for us, and he showed that today.”

Westmont returns to action next Thursday at noon, at home against Hope International.

Article courtesy of Westmont Athletics.