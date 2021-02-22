Unselfish Gauchos is key to offense as UCSB racks up the assists

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos are passing their on-court tests this year in large part because of their unselfish play.

UCSB is ranked 12th in the nation in assists averaging over 17 per game.

In their latest victory, a 63-44 thrashing over Cal State Bakersfield, all twenty of UCSB's field goals were from an assist.

UCSB are riding a school-record 12 game winning streak and they are 16-3 on the year.

They lead the Big West Conference at 10-2.