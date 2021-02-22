UCSB shortstop McClain O’Connor honored by Big West

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Big West Conference released its first weekly baseball awards of the 2021 season Monday morning, naming McClain O'Connor the Big West Field Player of the Week. The senior shortstop had a phenomenal outing in the season opening series against Santa Clara and helped No. 8 UCSB to a 2-1 series win.

O'Connor's first ever weekly award win comes on the back of a 4-for-9 performance with four runs, seven RBI, and a stolen base. Each of his four hits went for extra bases notching two doubles, a triple, and a home run, giving him a 1.222 slugging percentage. He also posted a .444 batting average with a .462 on-base percentage.

He seemed to improve with every game collecting the doubles in game one, the triple in game two, and the homer in the final game.

Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics