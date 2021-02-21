Norris carries Gauchos to program record 12th straight win

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara's scintillating winning streak is now a record-breaking run.

The Gauchos beat Cal State Bakersfield 63-44 on Saturday night for the team's 12th straight win, establishing a new program record.

UCSB (16-3, 10-2 Big West) led from the opening tip, opening up a sizable halftime lead and cruising the rest of the way.

Oregon transfer Miles Norris led the way with a career-high 27 points, including four three pointers and three straight fast break buckets during a first half stretch when the Gauchos took control.

Big West Player of the Year candidate JaQuori McLaughlin scored only two points, but dished seven assists to keep the offense flowing smoothly. Devearl Ramsey led the Gauchos with eight assists.

The Gauchos' defense set the tone, limiting the Roadrunners to 37 percent shooting.

UCSB has not lost since the calendar flipped to 2021. The Gauchos sit atop the Big West standings with four games remaining in the regular season.