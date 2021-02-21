Boone pitches gem as UCSB wins season-opening series

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Pitcher Rodney Boone gave UC Santa Barbara baseball its first shutdown start this season and the offense did just enough on Sunday as the Gauchos held on for a 5-4 win over Santa Clara.

UCSB (2-1) dropped its season opener on Friday but took the final two games to claim the series.

Boone pitched five shutout innings, striking out nine and only allowing two hits and one walk.

It looked like the Gauchos would cruise through the series finale after building an early 5-0 lead, highlighted by McClain O'Connor's first home run of the season.

Coming out of the bullpen, JD Callahan surrendered four runs in the sixth inning to tighten the score before Conner Roberts and Christopher Troye came on to seal the win.

The Gauchos begin a four-game set against Pepperdine next weekend, with games in Malibu on Friday and Sunday and a home doubleheader scheduled for Saturday.