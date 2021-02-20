Gauchos baseball bounces back for first win of 2021

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara baseball overcame a disappointing loss in the season opener on Friday and a slow start on Saturday to beat Santa Clara 9-6 for the Gauchos' first win of the season.

After falling behind 3-0, starter Michael McGreevy (1-0) battled to keep the Broncos in check. He struck out five batters in five innings, allowing six hits and three runs en route to picking up the win.

The Gauchos pushed across four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, highlighted by shortstop McClain O'Connor's two-run triple. O'Connor knocked in three runs for the second straight game.

UCSB (1-1) will go for the series win on Sunday.