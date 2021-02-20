Skip to Content
College Sports
By
today at 12:06 am
Published 11:23 pm

Gauchos baseball bounces back for first win of 2021

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara baseball overcame a disappointing loss in the season opener on Friday and a slow start on Saturday to beat Santa Clara 9-6 for the Gauchos' first win of the season.

After falling behind 3-0, starter Michael McGreevy (1-0) battled to keep the Broncos in check. He struck out five batters in five innings, allowing six hits and three runs en route to picking up the win.

The Gauchos pushed across four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, highlighted by shortstop McClain O'Connor's two-run triple. O'Connor knocked in three runs for the second straight game.

UCSB (1-1) will go for the series win on Sunday.

Sports
Author Profile Photo

Ryan Fish

Ryan Fish is a reporter, sports anchor and forecaster for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Ryan, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content