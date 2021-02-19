UCSB ties school record with 11th straight win as McLauglin leads Gauchos past Bakersfield

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It has been a special season so far for UCSB and they grabbed a piece of school history as well.

The Gauchos beat Cal State Bakersfield 71-66 for their eleventh straight victory tying the 1988-'89 team for most wins in a row.

They are a perfect 11-0 in the 2021 calendar year.

Senior JaQuori McLauglin led the way with a game-high 20 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

He also went over the 1,000 career point mark for his Gaucho career.

Junior Amadou Sow added 18 points as UCSB improved to 15-3 on the year and they lead the Big West Conference at 9-2.

The Gauchos led 36-26 at half and stretched the lead to 49-30 early in the second half following a McLaughlin three-pointer.

Bakersfield made a nice comeback but UCSB was able to hold the Roadrunners off and keep their winning streak intact.

They will go for the school-record on Saturday against Bakersfield.