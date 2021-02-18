Cal Poly 2020-2021 football opener postponed at UC Davis

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly announced its 2020 to 2021 football opener at UC Davis has been postponed from Feb. 27 to March 20.

The changes comes due to an agreement between the two institutions and the Big Sky Conference.

Cal Poly said the Aggies and Mustangs are scheduled to square off twice during the shortened six-game Big Sky Conference season, with the second game scheduled for April 10 in San Luis Obispo.

The revamped Big Sky schedule left two dates open for the postponement of any contests. Ultimately, March 20 was chosen for the new opener date.

This postponement allows Cal Poly to open the spring season by hosting Weber State on March 6.

The Mustangs will be returning to the practice field on Friday after a 17-day pause.