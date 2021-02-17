McLaughlin and Ramsey provide a dynamic duo in the backcourt for UCSB

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos are in good hands with seniors JaQuori McLaughlin and Devearl Ramsey at the controls.

The guards are providing plenty of production and leadership for the Big West-leading Gauchos who have won ten straight games.

McLaughlin is the leading candidate for Big West Player of the Year honors as he is third in the league in scoring (16.6 ppg) and leads in assists (5.1 per game).

Ramsey has 62 assists to just 14 turnovers which currently puts him fifth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

As a team UCSB is first in the Big West in assists and fewest turnovers and nationally they are in the top 20 in both of those categories.

Since losing two straight games to UC Irvine in late December of 2020, the Gauchos have not lost as they are a perfect 10-0 in 2021.

They are 14-3 overall and 8-2 in league.

UCSB can match the all-time program record with 11 straight wins with a victory Friday night at home against Cal State Bakersfield.