10 straight wins for the Big West leading Gauchos as they outlast Hawai’i in overtime

College Sports

HONOLULU, HI - UCSB worked overtime to run their winning streak to 10 games.

After blowing a 15 point second half lead, the Gauchos regrouped in overtime to record a sweep in Hawai'i winning 81-74.

UCSB is now 14-3 on the year and 8-2 in league.

The Gauchos are one victory away from tying the program's all-time record of 11 straight wins set at the beginning of the 1988-'89 season.

JaQuori McLauglin scored a team-high 19 points, Devearl Ramsey had 17 points, Amadou Sow added 16 points while Miles Norris chipped in 11.

The junior Sow went over the 1,000 career point mark.