10 straight wins for the Big West leading Gauchos as they outlast Hawai’i in overtime

The Gauchos work overtime to run their winning streak to 10 games as they sweep Hawai'i 81-74.

HONOLULU, HI - UCSB worked overtime to run their winning streak to 10 games.

After blowing a 15 point second half lead, the Gauchos regrouped in overtime to record a sweep in Hawai'i winning 81-74.

UCSB is now 14-3 on the year and 8-2 in league.

The Gauchos are one victory away from tying the program's all-time record of 11 straight wins set at the beginning of the 1988-'89 season.

JaQuori McLauglin scored a team-high 19 points, Devearl Ramsey had 17 points, Amadou Sow added 16 points while Miles Norris chipped in 11.

The junior Sow went over the 1,000 career point mark.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

