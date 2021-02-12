Skip to Content
Gauchos take over first place in the Big West with ninth straight win

UCSB moves into first place in the Big West as they beat Hawai'i 59-50 for their ninth straight win.

HONOLULU, HI - Eight is not enough for UCSB as they run their win streak to nine games and take over first place in the Big West Conference with a 59-50 win at Hawai'i.

Amadou Sow and JaQuori McLaughlin each scored 14 points and Josh Pierre-Louis added 11 points off the bench as UCSB improved to 13-3 overall and 7-2 in the Big West.

The nine wins in a row is the the longest streak for UCSB since the end of the 2015-'16 season.

The longest win streak in program history is 11 set by the 1988-'89 team that opened the season 11-0.

