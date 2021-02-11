UCSB Baseball opens up season on Feb 19 with high expectations

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is almost time to play ball again and UCSB expects to pick up right where they left off.

UCSB was 13-2 last year including 5-0 against Pac-12 teams when the season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the main players are back for the Gauchos including standout pitchers Michael McGreevy, Zach Torra, Rodney Boone and Conner Roberts.

UCSB had a staff 1.84 earned run average in 2020 which tied for the best mark in the nation.

The Gauchos offense outscored their opponents last year 96-33 and all of the big bats including Marcos Castanon are back.

Over the last two seasons UCSB is a combined 58-13 and they enter as the defending Big West champions.

The Gauchos are ranked as high as eighth in the preseason polls and they were picked to win league.

UCSB opens the season on February 19 with a 3-game weekend series against Santa Clara.

The Gauchos will play 40 Big West games with 10-four game series scheduled against conference foes.