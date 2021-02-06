Westmont sets program record for three-pointers in a game as they shoot down Simpson College

College Sports

MONTECITO, Calif. - Three-pointer after three-pointer kept falling for Westmont College especially in the first half as the Warriors routed Simpson College 106-78.

The Warriors set a program record by making 19 three-pointers in a game led by Gyse Hulsebosch who was 5-of-8 from downtown.

Westmont sank 13-of-17 from three-point distance in the first half as they led 63-34 at the break.

For the game they were 19-of-34 for a sizzling 55.9 percent.

The previous record for Westmont was 17 three-pointers.

Hunter Sipe made 4 three-pointers, Abram Carrasco and Noah Fernando made 3 apiece, Jared Brown added 2 from long range while Cade Roth and Josiah Esselstrom each made a three-pointer.

Carrasco led seven Warriors in double-figures in scoring with a game-high 21 points.

Westmont improves to 2-2 on the year.