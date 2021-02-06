Westmont baseball loses game 2 lead, drops doubleheader

College Sports

MONTECITO, Calif. - After Westmont baseball dropped the opener of a Saturday doubleheader, they were in prime position to at least salvage the second game.

But the Warriors then surrendered a four-run lead as Arizona's Benedictine University at Mesa rallied for a five-run sixth inning to beat Westmont 6-5.

The Redhawks won the first game 9-2.

The second game's second inning was stellar for the Warriors (1-3), who batted around and took a 4-0 lead.

Josh Rego and Alex Stufft homered for Westmont, which is next scheduled to host Simpson University in a Friday doubleheader.