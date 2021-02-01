UCSB still waiting to see if they will host Long Beach St.

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Gauchos are in a holding pattern on whether they will get to host Long Beach State this weekend in men's basketball.

The games on February 5 and 6 were canceled a few days ago after Long Beach had a positive COVID-19 test.

However through contact tracing the person that tested positive only had a brief exchange with one other player.

All tests taken by the team reportedly came back negative on Monday, February 1.

However a source told Mike Klan that the team still needs to get approval from team doctors before they can play the games against the Gauchos.

The decision is expected on Tuesday, February 2.

UCSB has won eight straight games.