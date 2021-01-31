Cal Poly stumbles in second half in loss to Cal State Northridge

College Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly men's basketball started strong but fell behind in the second half in a 64-51 loss to Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

Following a 27-27 tie at halftime, the Matadors outscored the Mustangs 37-24 in the second half to earn a split in the teams' two-game series.

Ali Koroma led Poly with 13 points while Mark Crowe added nine points.

Cal Poly falls to 3-11 and 1-7 in the Big West.

The Mustangs are next scheduled to play Feb. 12 at home against Cal State Fullerton.