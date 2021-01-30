UCSB women’s hoops falls to UC Davis, remains winless at home

College Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara women's basketball could not come up with their first home win of the season on Saturday, falling 78-61 to UC Davis at the Thunderdome.

The Gauchos kept a close game until the fourth quarter. Freshman Anya Choice led UCSB with 18 points. Taylor Mole 14 points and seven rebounds and Doris Jones added 12 points and seven boards.

Cierra Hall had 20 points for the Aggies, who led nearly the whole way and held off a late run from the Gauchos.

UCSB is scheduled to visit Long Beach State next Friday and Saturday.