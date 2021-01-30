Cal Poly women’s basketball surges past UC Riverside

College Sports

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Cal Poly women's basketball used a strong second half to beat UC Riverside 67-53 on Saturday.

The Mustangs' 17-5 third quarter advantage gave them control of the game.

Sierra Campisano was a force inside for Poly and led all scorers with 23 points. She also pulled down six rebounds.

The Mustangs improve to 7-5 overall and 3-3 in Big West play. They are next scheduled to play at Cal State Fullerton on Friday, Feb. 12.