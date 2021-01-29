Cal Poly women’s basketball gets defensive at Riverside

College Sports

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - With its top defensive performance of the season, the Cal Poly women's basketball team picked up a Big West Conference road win over UC Riverside on Friday, 56-43 at SRC Arena.

In addition to allowing 13 points fewer than the previously-best defensive yield for 2020-21, the Mustangs gave up just 22-percent shooting for the evening, surpassing the previous 33-percent surrendering midway through December (both against Santa Clara).

Senior forwards Sierra Campisano and Kirsty Brown protected the rim for the day, coming up with three and two blocks apiece, respectively, while sophomore guards Abbey Ellis and Maddie Willett each had a co-team-high trio of steals for Cal Poly (now 6-5 overall; 2-3 in BWC play).

In a mostly halfcourt battle which saw Cal Poly shoot exactly 50 percent (22-of-44) altogether, Ellis finished with 13 points, and Campisano added 11.

Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics