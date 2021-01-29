Skip to Content
College Sports
By
Published 8:48 pm

Cal Poly gets first Big West win of the season

cal poly
Cal Poly wins their first Big West men's basketball game of the season.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Senior wing Mark Crowe matched a career high with six three-pointers and finished with a team leading 21 points Friday afternoon as the Cal Poly men’s basketball program earned its first Big West Conference victory of the season with a 76-70 triumph against CSUN inside Mott Athletics Center.  

Sophomore forward Alimamy Koroma recorded a career best 20 points while sophomore guard Colby Rogers added 15 for Cal Poly (3-10, 1-6), which produced 19 assists against a season low six turnovers. During a matchup that featured 11 lead changes, Cal Poly – which snapped a six-game slide on Friday – grabbed command for certain at 69-68 with three-and-a-half minutes to play after Rogers sank a corner three-pointer.  

Friday’s win marked Cal Poly’s fourth home victory against CSUN in the last five matchups inside Mott Athletics Center.  

Koroma also grabbed a season best nine rebounds for Cal Poly, which completes its two-game series versus CSUN on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. 

CSUN and Cal Poly traded buckets during the opening three possessions before the Mustangs took their first lead of the day at 9-7 following a Koroma layup four minutes into action. Cal Poly, however, was kept scoreless for an ensuing seven-minute span with CSUN’s corresponding 11-0 run placing the Mustangs in an 18-9 deficit.  

Rogers, however, snapped Cal Poly’s drought with a jumper before Crowe knocked down three-pointers on three of four possessions to bolster an 11-4 run that dropped the deficit to 22-20.   

Ultimately taking a 33-29 disadvantage into the break, Cal Poly needed just four minutes to regain the lead in the second half after the second of successive Koroma layups placed the Mustangs up, 40-38. Crowe then sank his fifth three-pointer of the afternoon to further Cal Poly’s lead to five points. 

The lead switched hands seven times during an ensuing four-minute span before CSUN carved out a 53-49 advantage following back-to-back layups by guard Darius Brown II. 

Cal Poly climbed within a point of CSUN’s lead four times before finally overtaking the Matadors at 69-68 following the Rogers three-pointer with three-and-a-half minutes to play. Senior point guard Keith Smith followed with a layup as Cal Poly cemented its first victory since Dec. 13. 

Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics.

Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content