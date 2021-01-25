National honor and a third Big West award for UCSB star JaQuori McLaughlin

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Early on Monday morning, UC Santa Barbara guard JaQuori McLaughlin was named National Mid-Major Player of the Week by College Sports Madness and it didn't take the senior long to earn yet another honor as he was chosen Big West Conference Player of the Week as well. It is the third time in the last six weeks that he has earned the award.

McLaughlin led UCSB to a pair of Big West Conference wins at Cal State Northridge over the weekend.

The Tacoma, Wash., native averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals over the two games. He made 16-of-21 field goals, 76.2%, including 6-of-9 from three-point range, 66.7%. He also made a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line. He scored his 46 points in just 51 minutes of action.

In 26 minutes on Friday, McLaughlin scored 21 points, grabbed four rebounds, had four steals and collected four assists as the Gauchos defeated the Matadors 105-58. The 47-point margin equaled the largest ever by UCSB in a Big West Conference game and the 105 points were the most the program has ever scored in a league contest. He made 6-of-10 field goals overall and was 5-of-8 from three-point territory, making his first three in a row as his team led from start-to-finish.

In Saturday's 80-66 win, McLaughlin scored a career-high 25 points and made 10-of-11 shots from the field overall, his only three-point attempt and all four of his free throws. After picking-up two early fouls, he was limited to just under six minutes in the first half, but in the final 20 minutes, of which he played just under 19, McLaughlin was a perfect 7-for-7, including 1-for-1 from three-point range, and he scored 19 points.

McLauglin leads UCSB in scoring at 16.9 points per game, assists at 4.9 per game and three-point field goal percentage at 43.8%. He is also tied for the team-lead with 22 steals. The pair of 20+ point games against CSUN give him five on the season, tied for the most in the Big West.

While the Big West Player of the Week honor was his third in the last six week, McLaughlin has now earned five during his 2-plus seasons with the Gauchos.

The Gauchos will travel to UC Davis for games on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30. Both games will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. They will enter the game with a 10-3 overall record, 4-2 in league play and a six-game winning streak, the longest of the year.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)