McLaughlin sizzles as UCSB sweeps CSUN

College Sports

LOS ANGELES - UC Santa Barbara followed up Friday's completely dominant win another impressive performance on Saturday.

Senior JaQuori McLaughlin led all scorers with 25 points to fuel the Gauchos to an 80-66 win over Cal State Northridge, their second victory in two nights against the Matadors.

One night after a 47-point win, UCSB led by only six at the half but got a boost from McLaughlin, who shot a blistering 10-11 from the field.

Junior Amadou Sow had his fourth straight double-double, adding 17 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.

Miles Norris had nine points and Ajare Sanni chipped in 11 off the bench.

TJ Starks led CSUN with 24 points.

The Gauchos have now won six straight games and are 10-3 overall, 4-2 in the Big West. Their next game is scheduled at UC Davis on Friday.