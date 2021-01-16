Westmont women win home opener over Azusa Pacific

College Sports

MONTECITO, Calif. - After two scheduled home games were called off due to COVID-19 concerns, Westmont women's basketball finally played at Murchison Gym--and the team came out with its first win of the season.

Lauren Tsuneishi led the way with 21 points, Stefanie Berberabe added 14 points and key buckets down the stretch as the Warriors hung on to beat Azusa Pacific 66-62 on Saturday in Westmont's home opener.

After being outscored 21-4 in the third quarter, Wesmont outscored the Cougars 26-17 in the fourth to pull ahead for the victory.

The Warriors' are next scheduled to host Simpson University on Tuesday, Jan. 26 in a game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 4 but postponed due to COVID-19.